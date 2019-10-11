Serial Killer Jolly taken for evidence collection

The police team probing the suspected serial murders of six family members by a woman at Kozhikode in Kerala, took the accused Jolly Joseph to various locations on Friday to collect evidence.

The probe is also likely to be extended to Bengaluru and Coimbatore, as Jolly was suspected to have traveled to these places recently along with a BSNL employee, identified as Johnson. The police also registered separate cases in connection with the six deaths.

It was learnt that the police recovered several pieces of evidence from Jolly's first husband, Roy's house at Koodathai in the rural parts of Kozhikode.

According to locals in the area, Jolly admitted to police that co-accused jewelry worker Mathew had handed over potassium cyanide in two bottles to her at the house. While one bottle was used for the killings, the other bottle was emptied in a drain.

Jolly was also learnt to have confessed that Roy's uncle, Mathew was poisoned by mixing cyanide in liquor and her present husband's first wife, Sili was killed by rubbing poison on a tablet. Other four victims, including her first husband and his parents, were poisoned through food.

As Jolly was taken for evidence collection, hundreds of local people abused her but Jolly appeared to be unmoved. Heavy police deployment was made to control the agitated people.