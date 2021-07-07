Sivagiri Mutt former head Swami Prakashananda no more

PTI
PTI, Varkala ,
  • Jul 07 2021, 14:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 14:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Former chief of Sivagiri Mutt, Swami Prakashananda died of age-related ailments here, mutt sources said on Wednesday. He was 99. The spiritual scholar breathed his last at the Sree Narayana Mission Hospital here. He had been the president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust for long.

The funeral is expected to take place this evening, sources added. Sivagiri Mutt is a revered spiritual centre established here by the renowned 20th century saint- social reformer Sree Narayana Guru. 

