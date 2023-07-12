Six more convicted in Kerala professor's hand chopping case of 2010

Six more persons were found guilty by a special court in Kochi on Wednesday in the hand-chopping case of a Kerala professor by members of a fundamentalist group in 2010.

Right hand of professor T J Joseph of Newman College at Thodupuzha in Idukki district was chopped off by members of Popular Front of India (PFI) on July 4, 2010 accusing him of blasphemy. Using the name 'Muhammad' for a character in a question paper set for an internal examination was the provocation.

Thirteen persons were convicted in the case in 2015. The second phase trial was against 11 persons who were arrested later on. While six were found guilty, five were acquitted. Those found guilty were M K Nassar, Sajil, K A Najeeb, Noushad M K, Moideen Kunju and P M Ayoob. The sentence will be pronounced on Thursday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probed the case and filed charge sheet. Various sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Explosives Act and sections of IPC for murder attempt and conspiracy were invoked against the accused. The prime accused in the case, Sawad is still absconding.

Joseph, who was 52 at the time of attack, recovered after several years of treatment. But he could not write with his right-hand any more owing to the deformity. Hence he started learning to write with his left-hand. His autobiography won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for 'Best Autobiography' in 2020.

Reacting to the verdict on Wednesday, Joseph told reporters that those convicted should be also considered victims as they were indoctrinated by fundamentalist forces. He also said that convicting the culprits in a crime would not bring relief to the sufferings of the victims of crimes.