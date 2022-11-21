Social media commentator arrested for 'demeaning tweet' against CM Stalin

Kishore K Swamy, a social media commentator known for his slanderous language, was arrested by Tamil Nadu Police on Monday for posting a tweet “demeaning” Chief Minister M K Stalin. He was picked up from neighbouring Puducherry by the sleuths of the Cyber Crime wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

Swamy, 42, is a known critic of the DMK on social media. He was booked earlier this month under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public), and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police said the case against Swamy relates to his derogatory comments on Stalin made on November 1 regarding the rains in Chennai's Pulianthope. “We sent him four notices asking him to join the probe, but he failed to do so. We took him into our custody from Puducherry on Monday morning,” a police officer said.

Swamy, who is a self-proclaimed supporter of AIADMK, and BJP, was arrested twice in 2019 and 2020 for his derogatory posts against female journalists. BJP state chief K Annamalai condemned Swamy’s arrest and offered party's assistance to him.

Nearly a dozen women journalists in Tamil Nadu had filed complaints against him for his derogatory tweets against them and their profession on social media.

“The DMK government which targets nationalists is silent against the DMK speaker who made derogatory remarks against female actors. I spoke to Swamy’s father and offered him all assistance from our side,” Annamalai said.