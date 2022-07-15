SL Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Chennai

Sri Lankan Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Chennai airport

Ambulance service and crash tenders were placed on the sides of the runway

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Jul 15 2022, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 15:07 ist

A Sri Lankan airlines flight made an emergency landing at Chennai airport on Friday after pilot detected a technical snag.

The aircraft (UL121), which was bound for Chennai from Colombo, developed a technical snag when it was nearing the city.

Chennai airport sources told IANS that immediately after detecting the snag, the pilot communicated with the Air Traffic Control (ATR) and all the emergency protocols were implemented at the runway.

Ambulance service and crash tenders were placed on the sides of the runway, the sources said.

Sources in the Chennai airport told IANS that the emergency landing did not affect any other services from Chennai.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Sri Lankan Airlines
Chennai

What's Brewing

DH Radio | 3D-printed rocket engine: Agnikul's big leap

DH Radio | 3D-printed rocket engine: Agnikul's big leap

How increased screen time is harming your eyes

How increased screen time is harming your eyes

'1,000-year-old Chola temple in Karnataka missing'

'1,000-year-old Chola temple in Karnataka missing'

Duty calls: A return to hybrid workspaces

Duty calls: A return to hybrid workspaces

A visit to Canberra's breathtaking National Arboretum

A visit to Canberra's breathtaking National Arboretum

 