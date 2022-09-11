Stir against Adani Vizhinjam port gains more backing

Stir against Adani Vizhinjam port gains more backing

Government sources said that almost all the demands against the project were already met

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 11 2022, 18:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2022, 19:09 ist
People belonging to the fishing community and activists stage a protest against Adani Port development projects, at Vizhinjam. Credit: PTI Photo

Despite a court order to allow police protection for resuming the construction work at Adani Vizhinjam international port project in Thiruvananthapuram, the work continues to be affected as the Latin Catholic church is calling for further intensifying the stir against it.

A circular was read out at the churches under the Latin Catholic archdiocese in Thiruvananthapuram, urging all believers to join the agitation. Other Christian outfits also launched demonstrations in support of the stir. While a human chain was organised in Kochi on Saturday, a march from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram is also being planned. The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council also offered support.

Government sources said that almost all the demands, except that the port constriction work should be stopped until a study on the impact was conducted, were already met. The government was maintaining utmost restraint.

Sources associated with the port project said that while the estimated cost for the first-phase of the project was Rs 2,900 crore, nearly Rs 3,600 crore has been invested into it. About 70 per cent of the total work complete and commercial operations were planned to commence by the end of 2023. The project that commenced in 2019 already got delayed owing to natural calamities like Ockhi and delay in getting rocks.

