HCU student body screens BBC documentary on Modi

Students group screens BBC documentary on PM Modi at Hyderabad varsity

The documentary, was screened on Sunday by a group of students under the banner 'Fraternity Movement- HCU unit', on the campus of the UoH

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jan 24 2023, 11:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 11:31 ist
Credit: Twitter/@Fraternity_movt

A section of students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has screened the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its campus, prompting the University authorities to seek a report.

The documentary, was screened on Sunday by a group of students under the banner "Fraternity Movement- HCU unit", on the campus of the UoH, also known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU).

Also Read: CPI(M) youth wing says BBC documentary on PM Modi will be shown in Kerala

However, no permission was sought by the students group from the authorities before screening the documentary and they got know about it only after the members of ABVP complained to the varsity's Registrar in this regard, official sources at UoH said on Tuesday.

The University has asked for a report from its security wing over the matter, they said. A police official said they have so far not received any complaint over the matter.

Meanwhile, “Fraternity Movement” in a twitter post on January 21 claimed that the BBC Documentary was screened on by “Fraternity Movement- HCU unit”. “BBC documentary India: The Modi Question which was removed from YouTube screened in HCU by Fraternity Movement- HCU unit,” the tweet said.

The Centre had issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary India: The Modi Question.

The two-part BBC documentary, which claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state, has been trashed by the Ministry of External Affairs as a "propaganda piece" that lacked objectivity and reflected a "colonial mindset".

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Hyderabad
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

'Most traumatising': Hamilton on racial abuse in school

'Most traumatising': Hamilton on racial abuse in school

Which came first, inflation or the egg meme?

Which came first, inflation or the egg meme?

No spotlight is no problem for some players at Aus Open

No spotlight is no problem for some players at Aus Open

DH Toon | K'taka BJP leader says will pay 6K per vote

DH Toon | K'taka BJP leader says will pay 6K per vote

Tiger population in Karnataka up by 30%: Survey

Tiger population in Karnataka up by 30%: Survey

Working to plug loopholes: Zomato CEO to user

Working to plug loopholes: Zomato CEO to user

The significance of the Republic Day parade

The significance of the Republic Day parade

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

 