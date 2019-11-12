Students should focus on research papers: Smriti Irani

Students who pass out of educational institutions should continue to pursue knowledge and work towards bringing out research publications on topics that would help the society at large, Union Minister Smriti Irani said here on Tuesday.

Delivering her address at the annual convocation of the Vellore Institute of Technology’s (VIT) Chennai campus, Irani said that education was not a one-stop arrangement and asked students to continue working with institutions even after they pass out.

“The market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) is growing particularly in the health sector. Many of you dream of having start-ups after graduation and I would advise you to intertwine your role and look at the possibility of publishing research papers or incubating your start up needs with your institution,” Irani said.

By doing this, the institutions and graduates, can contribute to the growing industry demands for AI in India, she said, laying much stress on bringing out research papers.

The minister for women and child development and textiles said that research publications are increasing year after year in India due to concerted effort by institutions like VIT, IITs and IIMs.

In 2006, only 331 papers were published, but the number rose to 3,301 in 2016, Irani said.