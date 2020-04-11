'T COVID-19' App for public launched in Telangana

'T COVID-19' App for public, officials launched in Telangana

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Apr 11 2020, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 16:08 ist
Representative image. (AFP Photo)

'T COVID-19' App - a single source of information, to assist citizens and government departments in tackling the coronavirus pandemic situation, was launched by the Telangana government here on Saturday.

The Health and IT departments of the state have developed the application in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco and Quantela, a city-based startup, an official press release said.

The App equips citizens with accurate information about COVID-19 and helps in curbing the spread of fake news, it said.

The App was launched by Telangana IT and Industries KT Rama Rao.

The key functionalities of the application are sharing authentic, official statistics on number of active COVID-19 cases and other relevant statistics. Besides, citizens can take approved self-assessment tests to understand his/her medical conditions and avoid unnecessary panic, the release said.

The application also has an integrated telemedicine module of Call Health that allows the patient to remotely book an appointment with a medical professional.

In addition, the application includes information about approved labs and test centers, isolation wards and quarantine centres.

A single click option to directly connect with the 24x7 emergency helpline is incorporated in the App, according to the release.

