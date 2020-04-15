Tamil Nadu collects Rs 134 crore as donations to combat coronavirus

TN collects Rs 134 cr as donations to combat COVID-19

Tamil Nadu has received Rs 134 crore from various individuals and firms so far as contribution towards the state's fight against the spread of coronavirus, the government said on Wednesday.

The contributions include over 40,000 PCR kits from Tata Group valued at Rs eight crore, the government said. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) kits are used in coronavirus testing.

An official release said government employees, firms, banks, trusts, organisations and celebrities among others have so far contributed Rs 134.63 crore towards the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. Further, Tata Group has donated 40,032 PCR kits.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami thanked all those who had contributed towards the CMPRF and especially lauded the Tata Group for donating PCR kits. 

