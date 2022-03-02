Tamil Nadu: Court assistant who stabbed judge suspended

A court staff who stabbed a judicial magistrate in Salem in western Tamil Nadu was placed under suspension on Wednesday. S Kumaraguru, Principal District Judge, issued orders to suspend Prakash, a staff of the Salem District combined court complex.

Prakash had on Tuesday stabbed M Muthupandi, judicial magistrate of court no-4 in the district combined court complex, on his chest moments after the judge came to his chamber. The incident took place before the judge was to begin the hearing in his court.

Police said Prakash was upset that he was transferred to Salem from Omalur and that he wanted to go back to his hometown. Upset over his transfer, Prakash is believed to have expressed his desire to go back to Omalur to Muthupandi on Monday. However, according to police, the judicial magistrate told him to approach the district judge on the issue.

Police had said advocates and court staff rushed to the chamber after they heard Muthupandi screaming and seeking help. The magistrate, who was stabbed, is doing fine at a government hospital in Salem.

