Tamil Nadu extends Janta Curfew till Monday 5 am

Tamil Nadu Government on Sunday extended the Janta Curfew by another 8 hours till 5 am on Monday. An announcement from the government stated people should cooperate to implement the self-imposed curfew.

“In the interest of the people, the Janta Curfew is being extended till 5 am on March 23, 2020. However, essential services would continue to run,” the announcement said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to observe Janta Curfew for 14 hours on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm.

The government announcement came even as the entire state looked deserted on Sunday. Also, Telangana CM had on Saturday announced that the curfew would be till 6 am Monday.