Tamil Nadu extends Janta Curfew till Monday 5 am

The government announcement came even as the entire state looked deserted on Sunday

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Mar 22 2020, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 14:30 ist
A deserted road next to Marina beach is seen amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Chennai on March 21, 2020. (AFP Photo)

Tamil Nadu Government on Sunday extended the Janta Curfew by another 8 hours till 5 am on Monday. An announcement from the government stated people should cooperate to implement the self-imposed curfew. 

Follow live updates on Janta Curfew

“In the interest of the people, the Janta Curfew is being extended till 5 am on March 23, 2020. However, essential services would continue to run,” the announcement said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to observe Janta Curfew for 14 hours on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm.

The government announcement came even as the entire state looked deserted on Sunday. Also, Telangana CM had on Saturday announced that the curfew would be till 6 am Monday.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Telangana
Janta Curfew
