Tamil Nadu forest department continues search for elusive leopard

The Tamil Nadu forest department is searching for a leopard that killed domestic animals including sheep and dogs.

Forest officials have installed CCTV cameras in Uthiyur area of Tiruppur district but the animal has not been sighted yet.

Uthiyur falls under Kangeyam taluk of the district.

Farmers are protesting against the forest department's failure to capture the leopard even after after a week since it killed a calf.

Officials stated that they have installed 25 CCTV cameras, a cage and drones to capture the leopard.

Forest range officer, P. Dhanapal while speaking to media said: "The forest department is on the hunt for the leopard that has killed domestic animals including a calf, sheep and a dog but it is elusive. Separate forest teams are in the combing operations to bring out the leopard but the animal has not been traced."

Forest officials stated that the leopard may have taken shelter in a cave in the rocky terrain of Uthiyur, because of which it has not been spotted by drones.

The leopard killed a pet dog at Kasikoundanpalayam on March 22 and its pugmarks were traced, but it could not be captured.

M.N. Bharani, a farmer of the same area, told IANS: "The leopard is moving on its free will and the forest department of Tamil Nadu is unable to capture it. There is a high possibility of the animal attacking humans, only then will the forest department increase their vigour to capture the leopard."

Forest officials said that the leopard will be caught soon.