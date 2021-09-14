TN girl dies by suicide, a day after appearing for NEET

Tamil Nadu girl dies by suicide, a day after she appeared for NEET

She had told her parents that some questions were tough and that she was concerned about the outcome

PTI
PTI, Jayamkondam,
  • Sep 14 2021, 17:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2021, 17:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A day after she appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, a 17-year-old girl died by suicide at a village near Jayamkondam, police said on Tuesday.

The girl, Kanimozhi, took the extreme step when her parents were away on Monday night and they returned home to find her hanging, a police official here said.

Daughter of a lawyer, Kanimozhi is the 16th medical aspirant from Tamil Nadu to end her life fearing outcome of the test, coupled with dejection that their dream to pursue medical education may not fructify.

Also read: Tamil Nadu passes Bill to exempt students from NEET

She appeared for the national test on Sunday and had told her parents that some questions were tough and that she was concerned about the outcome, he said adding "investigation is still on."

Another official told PTI that police received information early today and the body was sent for post-mortem to a government hospital and later handed over to the family. 

NEET
Tamil Nadu
India News
Suicide

