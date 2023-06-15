Senthil Balaji's plea against remand rejected by court

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's plea against remand rejected by court

The court dismissed the petition as infructuous since Balaji, arrested by the ED, had already been sent to judicial custody earlier.

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jun 15 2023, 11:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 13:16 ist
Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji. Credit: Facebook/V.Senthilbalaji

A city court here has rejected arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's plea for rejection of remand.

The court dismissed the petition as infructuous since Balaji, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), had already been sent to judicial custody earlier.

Also Read — TN minister Senthil Balaji breaks down, admitted to hospital amid ED raids

Balaji, TN Electricity and Prohibition and Excise minister, was arrested on Wednesday by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a cash for jobs scam against him when he was the Transport minister in the earlier AIADMK cabinet led by the late J Jayalalithaa.

 

 

Enforcement Directorate
Tamil Nadu
India News
PMLA

