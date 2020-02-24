Tamil Nadu objects Karnataka projects on Pennar river

The meeting convened by the Central Water Commission (CWC) to explore amicable solutions to the Pennar river (Pinakini, South Pennar) water sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu remained inconclusive following Tamil Nadu strong objection to projects bring implemented by Karnataka.

In a meeting chaired by CWC chairman R K Jain, Tamil Nadu submitted documents opposing the different projects being implemented by Karnataka. The CWC chairman asked Karnataka to submits its view on the projects and decided to hold the next round of meeting on March 10.

In the meeting, Tamil Nadu alleged that construction of the check dam on Mardandeya river, a tributary of Pennaiyar near Yargol in Maluk would hit the flow in the downstream of the Pennar river.

Dismissing Tamil Nadu's claim, Karnataka argued that the 75 % works of the check dam project, which aimed at providing drinking water to several towns and villages in Kolar, Bangarpet and Malur, completed. Since the water is being used for drinking purposes only there is no need to take lower riparian state's permission, Karnataka claimed.

Earlier Tamil Nadu filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to halt all five ongoing irrigation projects including the construction of check dam on Markandeya river, a tributary of Pennar, in Kolar district, the Supreme Court.

Among the five projects in Karnataka objected by Tamil Nadu also includes diversion of surplus waters of Varthur lake in Bengaluru to Narasapura tank in Kolar.

The Supreme Court had directed Tamil Nadu to approach the Ministry of Jal Shakti for amicable solutions as well as the possibility of the formation of Tribunal to resolve the dispute.

Karnataka's inter water dispute cell head Bangaraswamy and Tamil Nadu inter water dispute chief Subramanyan and others attended the meeting.