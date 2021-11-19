Tamil Nadu Rains Live: Depression crosses over north TN, south Andhra, says IMD

In view of the heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu and Pudducherry, and the reservoirs in the region getting heavy inflows, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued an advisory for the dam operators to keep strict vigil and release water carefully. Meanwhile, IMD has said the Depression over Bay of Bengal moved north-westwards, crossing north TN & south Andhra early on Friday. Stay tuned for more updates.
Depression moves north-westwards, crosses north TN & south Andhra
IMD warns of flash floods
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued flash flood warnings for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Pudducherry. Its Land Surface Model have shows as high as 95-100 per cent saturation in few watersheds of southern parts of Rayalaseema, southern parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam adjoining to North Tamil Nadu and Tamil Nadu, Pudducheery &; Karaikal subdivisions of IMD and up to 80-85 per cent saturation in few watersheds of Rayalaseema and Kerala IMD subdivision.
