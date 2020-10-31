'Tamil Nadu rated one of the best governed states'

Tamil Nadu rated one of the best governed states: CM Palaniswami

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka stood in the first four ranks in the large state category in terms of governance, according to the report he quoted.

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Oct 31 2020, 13:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2020, 13:33 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Credit: PTI Photo

Commitment and unwavering effort towards developing the state have led to Tamil Nadu being rated among the best-governed states, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Saturday.

Palaniswami tweeted, "TN has been rated as one of the best governed states in India. This is a result of our unwavering effort and commitment to the development of the state. Let us continue to work together, and work harder, to keep our state the best governed one in India."

The Chief Minister provided a link to a report on ranking for states vis-a-vis governance based on a composite index in the context of sustainable development.

According to the Public Affairs Index-2020 released by the Public Affairs Centre on October 30, four southern states Kerala (1.388 PAI Index point), Tamil Nadu (0.912), Andhra Pradesh (0.531) and Karnataka (0.468) stood in the first four ranks in the large state category in terms of governance. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
K Palaniswami

What's Brewing

Could blood worms have invaded a dinosaur's leg bone?

Could blood worms have invaded a dinosaur's leg bone?

Sour, sweet and spicy dishes for your palate

Sour, sweet and spicy dishes for your palate

Berlin: Madame Tussauds dumps Trump before US election

Berlin: Madame Tussauds dumps Trump before US election

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

 