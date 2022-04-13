Tamil Nadu to observe Ambedkar’s birthday as ‘Day of Equality’

Tamil Nadu will honour Dr B R Ambedkar, the father of Indian constitution, by celebrating his birth anniversary on April 14 as the 'Day of Equality', Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Wednesday.

Making a statement under Rule 110 in the Assembly, Stalin also declared that government officials and people will take an “Equality Pledge” on April 14 every year to mark the anniversary. The government will also translate the selected works of Ambedkar into Tamil for locals.

Hours later, the DMK dispensation issued a GO that mandates those working in government offices, including the Secretariat, to take a pledge which says they will continue to fight against atrocities in the name of caste, voice out support for the oppressed, and practice equality with fellow human beings.

Stalin told the Assembly that the above decisions were taken by the government based on suggestions made by members of the State High-level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee at a meeting held on Tuesday.

At the meeting, Stalin said, VCK chief and Chidambaram Lok Sabha MP Thol. Thirumavalavan proposed that Ambedkar’s birthday should be declared as ‘Day of Equality’ along the lines of the government observing social reformer E V R Periyar’s birth anniversary on September 17 as ‘Day of Social Justice.’

“The government has accepted the suggestion by Thirumavalavan and henceforth April 14 will be observed as Day of Equality,” Stalin announced, adding that a statue of Ambedkar will be installed at a memorial built for him in Chennai.

Stalin said the goal of social justice is to achieve equality and the Indian sub-continent that knows the fact that these are “our two eyes.” After the announcement, Thirumavalavan thanked Stalin for the declaration and termed it “historic.”

