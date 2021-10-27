TDP trying to enter into an alliance with BJP: YSR Cong leader Vijayasai Reddy

The political war between the YSR Congress and TDP in Andhra Pradesh is turning murkier with the YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led party on Wednesday calling its rival a "terrorist organisation" and claiming that it is trying to enter into an alliance with the BJP.

The fresh charges came as TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind to dismiss the Jaganmohan government following attacks on his party offices besides alleging that the dispensation was protecting drug mafia in the state.

YSR Congress Rajya Sabha leader V Vijayasai Reddy told a press conference that the TDP has not won a single election since 2019 when the Jagan Mohan government assumed power, which indicates that TDP losing sympathy and confidence of people.

"Naidu is the most selfish leader. He committed mistakes in Andhra and so he came to Delhi. Abusive language was used by party leaders against the Chief Minister. Naidu came to Delhi to explain these," Reddy said while demanding that a law should be enacted to punish those who use abusive language against Constitutional authorities.

Asked whether the YSR Congress is rattled by the TDP's attempt to cosy up with the BJP, Reddy answered in the negative, saying Naidu is "trying to align" with the BJP and he has "reliably learnt" that it has offered 13 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats to the saffron party while retaining the majority of the seats with it.

"This was a formula which (former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and then AIADMK supremo) M G Ramachanran had employed in Tamil Nadu. Knowing Naidu, the question is whether the BJP is in a position to believe Naidu or not," he said.

"We are not rattled. Our vote-share has increased from 51 per cent after the Lok Sabha polls. Even if TDP, BJP and Janasena come together, it won't make any difference. We are sure that we will win the 2024 polls also," he said.

TDP had walked out of the NDA and joined hands with the Opposition in 2018 after the demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh was ruled out. It even contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress but later moved away from the Opposition camp.

Queried whether the YSR Congress has off-late started on an attack mode on the BJP, Reddy said Jaganmohan had made it clear that it would give "issue-based" support to the NDA but refused to join the Cabinet and continue to adhere to it.

"Why should we regret?" he retorted when asked whether YSR Congress regretted not joining the Modi government against the backdrop of TDP's efforts to align with the BJP.

Reddy also said the TDP chief was going against the wishes of NT Rama Rao, the founder of the party who always took a stand against using Article 356 of the Constitution, by demanding the dismissal of the government.

While emphasising that he would not justify the attacks on TDP offices, Reddy claimed the attacks were a "spontaneous reaction" of YSR Congress sympathisers and supporters who were agitated against the abuses hurled at Jaganmohan.

"Naidu is the biggest terrorist leader...I don't have any hesitation in calling TDP a terrorist organisation in Andhra Pradesh and Naidu is leading it. The successor of this terrorist outfit is Lokesh (son of Naidu)," he alleged.

