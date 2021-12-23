Tearful adieu to Congress MLA P T Thomas

Congress MLA in Kerala P T Thomas, who died on Wednesday due to cancer, was laid to rest.

Thousands of people paid last respects to Thomas who was known for his bold stands and simplicity. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among those who paid homages.

The three-time MLA and a Lok Sabha MP for one term, Thomas had faced protest even from church heads of his home district Idukki as he insisted on implementing the Madhav Gadgil panel report on Western Ghats protection. The agitators had even conducted a symbolic funeral of Thomas then.

As per Thomas's wish, his funeral was held without any rituals or floral tributes and a popular Malayalam song was played though out the funeral procession. The body was cremated at public crematorium in Kochi with state honours.

