Tearful adieu to Congress MLA P T Thomas

Tearful adieu to Congress MLA P T Thomas

Thousands of people paid last respects to Thomas who was known for his bold stands and simplicity

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 23 2021, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 21:51 ist
Congress senior MLA and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president P T Thomas. Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress MLA in Kerala P T Thomas, who died on Wednesday due to cancer, was laid to rest.

Thousands of people paid last respects to Thomas who was known for his bold stands and simplicity. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among those who paid homages.

The three-time MLA and a Lok Sabha MP for one term, Thomas had faced protest even from church heads of his home district Idukki as he insisted on implementing the Madhav Gadgil panel report on Western Ghats protection. The agitators had even conducted a symbolic funeral of Thomas then.

As per Thomas's wish, his funeral was held without any rituals or floral tributes and a popular Malayalam song was played though out the funeral procession. The body was cremated at public crematorium in Kochi with state honours.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Congress
Kerala

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Kerala, church and temple celebrate Xmas together

In Kerala, church and temple celebrate Xmas together

Philippine typhoon survivors beg for food

Philippine typhoon survivors beg for food

Viewers can taste food flavours by licking this TV!

Viewers can taste food flavours by licking this TV!

Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness

Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising

Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising

Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'

Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

 