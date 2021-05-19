Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao visits Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, interacts with Covid-19 patients

Days after recovering from Covid-19, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday visited the state-run Gandhi Hospital, the nodal centre for Covid-19 treatment in the state.

Officials said that the inspection was to examine the medical care facilities and also to instill confidence among the patients undergoing treatment at the general hospital in Hyderabad.

After testing positive on April 19, Rao underwent various tests at a corporate hospital in the city and recovered after availing treatment and rest at his Erravelli farm-house.

For about an hour in the afternoon, the CM went around the ICU, Emergency, OutPatient and general wards of the hospital where the Covid-19 patients are treated; interacting with them and inquiring about the care received.

The health portfolio now lies with Rao, who had earlier this month dropped Eatala Rajender from his cabinet following land grabbing charges on the minister.

“The CM offered them words of solace and courage. He also inquired about the quality of food supplied to them. The CM quickly responded to some of the problems raised by the patients and gave instructions to the medical officers there,” a CMO official informed.

The CM examined the oxygen plant set up at the hospital recently to supply 2,000 litres of oxygen per minute.

The CM also interacted with senior and junior doctors, nurses and other staff. He gave assurance that the government would solve the problems faced by the young doctors while seeking their support in the turbulent times.

Meanwhile, the daily addition of new positive cases has remained just below the 4,000 mark since Sunday, which the health officials are claiming is an indicator of the declining second wave intensity in the state. While the number of samples tested in the past few days hovered between 44,000 to 72,000, the active cases, as per the official records, are only 48,110 as of Tuesday evening.