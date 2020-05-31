Telangana extends coronavirus lockdown in containment zones till June 30, allows inter-state movement

T'gana extends lockdown to June 30 in containment zones

Hyderabad,
  May 31 2020
  • updated: May 31 2020, 18:49 ist
Rao further said there would not be any restrictions on inter-state travel. (Credit: AFP Photo)

The Telangana government on Sunday extended the lockdown in containment zones till June 30 even as it lifted the restrictions on inter-state movement of people.

Certain restrictions currently in force in non- Containment Zones would however remain extended till June 7.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar announced the extension of lockdown after holding discussions with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and other senior officials in the backdrop of the Centre issuing new guidelines on the COVID-19 lockdown.

Rao instructed the officials concerned to strictly implement the lockdown in the Containment Zones, an official release said, adding that night-time curfew would be implemented daily from 9 PM to 5 AM.

Shops would be allowed to remain open only till 8 PM, it said. Rao further said there would not be any restrictions on inter-state travel.

