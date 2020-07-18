Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan appeals for more plasma donations

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday appealed to all those, who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate plasma and help in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

She said that all those who had recovered from Covid- 19 and those who were having adequate antibodies can donate the plasma so as to save the lives of seriously affected patients of Covid-19, according to a release from the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor, who visited the Covid-19 Plasma Blood Bank at ESI Medical College in Sanatnagar here urged people not to have misconceptions about plasma donation.

"All the people who got cured are not eligible to donate plasma. Only those who have got cured and possess adequate antibodies to fight the Covid-19 are eligible to donate plasma. The potential donors need not have any misconceptions about plasma donation," she said.

Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that it was an ultimate humanitarian service to donate plasma by all those eligible donors and urged them to come forward for plasma donation.

"Not as the Governor, I see myself as the catalyst in the service of the people of Telangana. Not as the First Citizen of Telangana, but as one among the common people, I am for the constructive work and I am here to cooperate and complement the services of the government to the people of the State," she said, according to the release.

The Governor further appealed to the people not to venture out unnecessarily.

She urged them to wear masks and maintain physical distance so as to contain the spread of Covid-19, the release added