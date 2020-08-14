Telangana registers 1,921 fresh Covid-19 cases; Tally rises to 88,396

Telangana reported 1,921 new Covid-19 infections, taking the tally of positive cases in the State to 88,396.

The death toll rose to 674 with nine more fatalities, a State government bulletin said on Friday, providing data as of 8 pm on August 13.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the hotbed of coronavirus cases in the State, continued to witness a low number of fresh infections with only 356 cases being reported.

The GHMC was followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri (168), Rangareddy (134) and Sangareddy (90).

Except for Narayanpet (6), all the remaining 32 districts in the State reported positive cases in double digits.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in the State was 0.76 per cent, while it was 1.96 per cent at the national level.

The total number of people who recovered from the infectious disease so far was 64,284, while 23,438 were under treatment.

The recovery rate in the state was 72.72 percent, while it was 70.76 percent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 16,439.

The number of asymptomatic cases (of those under home isolation) was 84 per cent, it said.

The bulletin said 22,046 samples were tested on August 13.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 7,11,196.

The samples tested per million population was 19,156, it said.

Giving age and gender-wise Covid-19 positive details, it said 65.10 percent were male, while 34.90 percent were female.

The highest percentage of positive cases among various age groups continues to be in the 31-40 group which was 24.6 per cent (male-17.2 and female-7.4).

The 31-40 years age group was followed by the 21-30 group with 22.9 percent (male-14.8 and female-8.1).

On comorbidities status among deaths, it said the percentage of deaths due to comorbidities was 53.87 per cent.

The percentage of deaths due to Covid-19 was 46.13 percent.

The number of vacant regular, oxygen and ICU beds was 11,501 and 4,615 and 1,668 respectively, the bulletin said.

It said RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT testing facilities in the government were 16 and 23 in the private sector.

The bulletin also said 323 rapid antigen testing centres have been set up by the government.

It provided a list of laboratories, rapid antigen testing centres, details on the status of beds in government and private hospitals, the list of containment zones in GHMC and in different districts.

The call centre number for helpline, telemedicine and grievances is 104.

People can contact 9154170960 on WhatsApp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals/laboratories, the bulletin added.