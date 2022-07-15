Tension erupts as BJP, TRS workers clash over MP's visit to flood-hit area

Tension prevailed during Telangana BJP MP D Arvind's visit to the flood-affected Jagtiyal district on Friday when the supporters of BJP and ruling TRS clashed.

When the Lok Sabha member from Nizamabad reached Eradandi village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal, his convoy was stopped by villagers, who are said to be the supporters of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The villagers questioned the BJP MP on visiting the area after the floods. They also reminded him of his unfulfilled poll promise to build a bridge in the village. They raised slogans asking Arvind to go back.

The BJP supporters raised an objection to the action of TRS activists and raised counter slogans. This led to an argument and clash between the two sides. Police used mild force to disperse both the groups.

The police later escorted the MP to safety. Arvind had faced similar protests during his visits in the past and he had blamed the ruling party for creating hurdles.

In the 2019 elections, Arvind was elected from Nizamabad, defeating Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha, who was elected in 2014.