Tension in Karmanghat over cattle transportation

Tension in Hyderabad's Karmanghat over transportation of cattle

Rumours of an attack on a place of worship spread through social media which heightened the tension

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • Feb 23 2022, 11:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2022, 11:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Tension prevailed in the Karmanghat area after some people tried to stop the transportation of cattle, leading to a clash between two groups.

Police sent additional forces to the area and brought the situation under control on Tuesday night.

Rumours of an attack on a place of worship spread through social media which heightened the tension. Senior police officers rushed to the area and dispersed the mob, which had gathered after receiving messages about an attack.

The incident occurred when a group of youth claiming to be gau rakshaks tried to chase a truck carrying the cattle here on Tuesday. The youth who were in a car alleged that the truck deliberately hit their vehicle. Occupants of both the vehicles clashed leading to a tense situation.

Gau rakshaks alleged that they were attacked by the people transporting the cattle. They staged a protest demanding action against the attackers.

Some miscreants spread rumours of an attack on a place of worship. Senior police officers rushed to the area and pacified the mob which had gathered there. Police said the situation was immediately brought under control and no untoward incident was reported.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hyderabad
India News
Cows

Related videos

What's Brewing

Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty

Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

'We are expecting war', say Ukraine frontline residents

'We are expecting war', say Ukraine frontline residents

New generation of F1 cars set to hit the track

New generation of F1 cars set to hit the track

 