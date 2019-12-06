The uncanny presence of VC Sajjanar in two encounters

VC Sajjanar, IPS was present during a 2008 encounter of 3 accused in an acid attack, incidentally, he leads the commissionerate where the Hyderabad vet rape case was registered and four accused were killed in an encounter

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Dec 06 2019, 09:04am ist
  updated: Dec 06 2019, 10:29am ist
Commissioner of Cyberabad Police, VC Sajjanar. (Twitter/@cpcybd)

In December 2008, two engineering students of Warangal in Telangana were attacked with acid over a suspected case of turned down love. The three suspects were later killed in an encounter. The superintendent of police in Warangal district then was VC Sajjanar IPS.

Incidentally, the Commissionerate of Cyberabad Police which has jurisdiction over Shamshabad police station, where the case of rape and horrific murder of a veterinarian was registered is now headed by Commissioner VC Sajjanar, who hails from Hubbali, Karnataka. 

Twitter erupted in praise for the commissioner of Cyberabad police, VC Sajjanar after all four accused -- Mohammad Ali alias Mohammad Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen Kumar and Chintakunta Chenna Keshavulu -- were killed in an encounter after they tried to flee while they were being taken to the murder site.

 

 

One user @tulaarun tweeted, “VC Sajjanar | Encounters | Warangal: 2008 | Hyderabad: 2019 | The best news to wake up to for everyone. Disha rapists encounter at the same spot that her body was found.  # Salute TS police”

Another user, @jashwitha_jassu, said on the micro-blogging platform, “2008: Warangal Acid attack perpetrators killed in an #Encounter | 2019: Hyderabad #DishaCase perpetrators killed in an #Encounter | Name: VC Sajjanar | Job: Delivering Justice, one bullet at a time.”

 

