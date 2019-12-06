The uncanny presence of VC Sajjanar in two encounters

In December 2008, two engineering students of Warangal in Telangana were attacked with acid over a suspected case of turned down love. The three suspects were later killed in an encounter. The superintendent of police in Warangal district then was VC Sajjanar IPS.

Incidentally, the Commissionerate of Cyberabad Police which has jurisdiction over Shamshabad police station, where the case of rape and horrific murder of a veterinarian was registered is now headed by Commissioner VC Sajjanar, who hails from Hubbali, Karnataka.

Also read — My daughter's soul at peace now: Vet's father on encounter

Twitter erupted in praise for the commissioner of Cyberabad police, VC Sajjanar after all four accused -- Mohammad Ali alias Mohammad Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen Kumar and Chintakunta Chenna Keshavulu -- were killed in an encounter after they tried to flee while they were being taken to the murder site.

One user @tulaarun tweeted, “VC Sajjanar | Encounters | Warangal: 2008 | Hyderabad: 2019 | The best news to wake up to for everyone. Disha rapists encounter at the same spot that her body was found. # Salute TS police”

VC Sajjanar

Encounters

Warangal: 2008

Hyderabad: 2019 The best news to wake up to for every one. Disha rapists encounter at the same spot that her body was found.

# Salute TS police 👮‍♂️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/3RXV7c7sRq — ArunKumar Tula (@tulaarun) December 6, 2019

Another user, @jashwitha_jassu, said on the micro-blogging platform, “2008: Warangal Acid attack perpetrators killed in an #Encounter | 2019: Hyderabad #DishaCase perpetrators killed in an #Encounter | Name: VC Sajjanar | Job: Delivering Justice, one bullet at a time.”