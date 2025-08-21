<p>Madurai: Invoking the legendary M G Ramachandran and positioning his Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) as the primary anti-DMK force in Tamil Nadu, actor-politician <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay </a>on Thursday dropped strong hints that his party will contest the 2026 assembly polls independently. He termed the elections as a "turning point" for the state that would end the "poisonous" DMK rule. </p><p>In a 33-minute power-packed speech before about 4 lakh supporters --most of whom were young voters and women, many attending with their families and enduring the scorching sun without shelter -- Vijay played to the gallery heavily by<strong> </strong>using symbolism and imagery to claim he possessed the "magic wand" to solve the problems faced by the people. </p><p>Though he spoke about several problems plaguing the state, Vijay offered no concrete solutions to address them. While the DMK faced the maximum attacks in Vijay's speech, his real target, at least for the 2026 elections, seemed to be the AIADMK, which has been controlling the anti-DMK narrative and votes for four decades, and its drifting voters. </p><p>While vehemently attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister M K Stalin -- whom he mockingly called “my dear uncle” -- and calling the BJP and DMK “two sides of the same coin,” Vijay’s criticism of the AIADMK was measured. This only suggests he wants all AIADMK voters to vote for him, especially when the AIADMK is in an alliance with the BJP. </p><p><strong>'AIADMK cadres know whom to vote for'</strong></p> <p>Reiterating that the TVK's political and ideological enemies are the DMK and BJP respectively -- both of which he heavily criticized -- Vijay for the first time also condemned the AIADMK for compromising its core ideology by aligning with the saffron party merely to protect its leaders from corruption charges. </p><p>At the same time, Vijay said the "hapless" AIADMK cadres are anguished by their party's current state and hinted clearly that they know "whom to vote for" in the 2026 polls, signaling his intent to assume the mantle of the primary anti-DMK force from the AIADMK. </p><p>Further, he sang a song popularized by MGR and imitated late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa by invoking her iconic phrase "seiveergala" (Will you do it?), signaling his intention to follow in their footsteps in opposing the DMK. </p><p>He also said the TVK will script history in 2026 elections by forming its own government, much like the 1967 and 1977 elections that saw the DMK and AIADMK storming to power. </p><p>"The 2026 fight is only between two players—TVK and the DMK," Vijay declared, asserting that the contest will ultimately narrow down to these two parties despite a crowded electoral field. As it stands, Tamil Nadu is set to witness a four-cornered contest in 2026 among DMK, AIADMK, NTK, and TVK, with the ruling alliance hoping that a three-way split of the anti-government votes will ensure its safe passage.</p><p><strong>‘My dear Stalin uncle’</strong></p><p>Vijay’s speech, though it skirted many issues like vote chori, the 130th Constitutional Amendment that seeks to remove a CM from his post if he spends 30 days in jail on a charge that could land him in jail for 5 years, was well-drafted to drive home the message that he was here only to oppose the DMK, and no party, even the AIADMK, could achieve this at this point. </p><p>“You all know what kind of a people’s leader MGR was. I never had an opportunity to meet MGR but I did get an opportunity to get to know Vijayakanth, who was nothing but an embodiment of MGR," Vijay said to thunderous applause from the crowd, mostly consisting of young men and women, which kept roaring throughout his speech. </p><p>Vijay's sharpest criticism was reserved for Stalin, especially on the issue of women's safety and rising atrocities against them, and he tore into the Chief Minister by saying women call him 'Appa' (father). </p><p>"I am the thai maaman (maternal uncle) of every girl child in Tamil Nadu. And I am here to ask tough questions to uncle Stalin, my dear uncle; this is very wrong…you have failed in every aspect," Vijay said. He also interacted with the crowd on more than one occasion and underscored women’s safety as a non-negotiable priority for him and his party.</p><p>On Modi, Vijay asked him whether he came to power for the good of the people of India or to “hound Muslims,” while nudging him to retrieve Katchatheevu and scrap NEET and recognize the antiquity in Keeladi, a Sangam Era site. He also targeted Stalin for trending #GoBackModi while in opposition and welcoming him after coming to power, hinting at a secret alliance between the DMK and BJP. </p><p>Reaffirming once again that he won’t ally with the DMK or BJP at any point, the actor-politician reiterated that he remains firm in his stand that TVK will share power with its alliance partners in the event of coming to power. </p><p>“This will lead to questions about alliance. Let the alliance question be mired in suspense,” Vijay said, while his aides introduced him as the Chief Ministerial candidate whom people liked. </p><p><strong>‘I am the candidate in all 234 seats’</strong></p><p>Vijay also sought to respond to criticism that he was the only known face in the TVK, saying he will be the party’s candidate from Madurai (East), sending the crowd into raptures. He paused for a moment and then went on to list the nine other segments in the district where he will contest.</p><p>“Do you think I will contest everywhere? It is not me who will contest in all 234 seats. To put it bluntly, the candidate will be from your own home. I am not exaggerating. Every vote to TVK is a vote for me,” he added. </p><p>Also, the speech sought to deflect criticism surrounding Vijay for aiming to be the Chief Minister merely on the basis of his stardom. The popular actor said it was time to bust the myth that actors come to politics only for fame, saying those who defeated B R Ambedkar and K Kamaraj are politicians and not actors. </p><p>“My political journey is just a way of me paying back to the people who made me a star and gave me everything in the last 30 years. I am not someone who has come to politics after retirement,” he said, in what is seen as a dig against his senior in tinsel town, Rajinikanth, who never took the political plunge despite teasing about it for decades together. </p><p>“I will prove all my critics wrong through our achievements,” he added. </p><p>Comparing himself to a lion whose roar resonates far and wide, he said that the TVK will be an unstoppable voice of the people and an unstoppable force in fighting for the people. </p><p>"TVK's politics is real, emotional, and meant for the betterment of people. Our priority is the safety of women, the elderly, and children. Our government’s sole aim is to uplift everyone who needs special attention from the government,” he added. </p>