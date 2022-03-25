Thousands turn up at camp to trace matching stem cell donor for Kerala boy

Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram on Friday witnessed people in large numbers turning up offering stem cells to a seven-year-old boy fighting Leukemia.

Sreenandan, son of Renjith Babu of Thiruvananthapuam, was diagnosed with blood cancer couple of months back. Doctors at a private hospital in Kochi suggested blood stem cell transplant for saving his life.

Efforts to find a donor from the donors' registry available in the country and other countries failed as genetically matching donors could not be found. Hence a stem cell donation camp was initiated with the support of voluntary organisations.

Sreenandan's relative Joy said that around 4,500 donors had turned up at the camp and provided their specimens for checking genetic matching. Specimen were collected from persons in the 15-50 age group. People started turning up right from the morning hours of the camp.

Genetic matching of around ten lakh donors, including around six lakh in India, were so far done to find a suitable donor for Sreenandan. But no matching were found. Hence the present camp may be of help to many others across the world seeking stem cell treatment, said Joy.\

Watch the latest DH Videos here: