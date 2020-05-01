Three in NIA custody in Kerala for alleged Maoist links

Arjun Raghunath
  • May 01 2020, 20:44 ist
Three persons were taken into custody by the NIA in Kerala in connection with a case pertaining to alleged Maoist activities.

Two persons were held by Wayanad, one was held from Kozhikode. Raids were conducted at their houses. One of them was also said to be an online journalist. Their identities are yet to be confirmed.

The NIA on Monday filed a charge sheet against three persons, including two CPM activists from Kozhikode district Allan Suhaib and Thwaha Fasal, for alleged Maoist activities. Another accused in the case, C P Usman, was absconding. The fresh actions were based on the information received from the two held earlier.

The arrest of Allan and Thwaha in November last year and registering UAPA case by Kerala police had triggered a political row with the CPM top leaders itself condemning the action, while Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan justified the police action.

