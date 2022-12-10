Three killed in road accident in Telangana

Three persons were killed in a road accident in Nizamabad district of Telangana on Saturday.
The accident occurred on national highway near Chepur village in Armoor mandal when a truck rammed into a car.
Also Read: Telangana: Explosion after oil tanker collides with courier container
Quoting an eyewitnesses, police said, the car which was trying to overtake another vehicle, collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction, leading to on-the-spot deaths of three people.
Police rushed to the spot and had a tough time in pulling out the bodies from the mangled remains of the car.
The deceased were identified as Ashok, Mohan and Ramesh, all residents of Nandipet.
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Manatee relative, 700 new species now facing extinction
Meetings in future may be held in space: ISRO scientist
Vladimir Putin's critics: Dead, jailed, exiled
67 journalists, media workers killed on the job in 2022
Two Chinese 'police stations' uncovered in Germany
Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago