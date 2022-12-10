Three killed in road accident in Telangana

Three persons were killed in a road accident in Nizamabad district of Telangana on Saturday.

The accident occurred on national highway near Chepur village in Armoor mandal when a truck rammed into a car.

Quoting an eyewitnesses, police said, the car which was trying to overtake another vehicle, collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction, leading to on-the-spot deaths of three people.

Police rushed to the spot and had a tough time in pulling out the bodies from the mangled remains of the car.

The deceased were identified as Ashok, Mohan and Ramesh, all residents of Nandipet.