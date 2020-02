Three youths drowned in river Cauvery in Srirangapatna, Mandya district on Friday.

The deceased identified are Mujasim(18), Tauseef (17) and Ifteqar (18). While the body of Mujasim has been retrieved, search is on for the bodies of the other two youths.

They had gone for a swim in Cauvery river near the railway station, where they got washed away.

All the three are said to be from Arsikere, in Hassan district and were studying in a Madrasa in Mysuru.