Tiger carcass found in Mahadayi sanctuary in north Goa

The carcass of a tiger was found inside Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary in Goa, a forest department official said on Sunday.

He said it was found in the jungle adjoining Guleli village in North Goa's Sattari taluka.

"We are rushing to the spot. Detailed information would be available later in the day," said Deputy Conservator of Forest Vikas Desai.

During the last tiger census, the presence of big cats was reported in the Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary, with experts claiming these were ones traveling from nearby Bhimgad and Hanshi-Dandeli sanctuaries.