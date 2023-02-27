TN budget to be presented on March 20

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan will present the DMK government’s second full-fledged budget on March 20, Assembly Speaker M Appavu announced on Monday.

Appavu said the budget session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will begin on March 20 with presentation of the budget for 2023-2024 by Thiaga Rajan. A separate budget for agriculture is also likely to be presented by agriculture minister M R K Panneerselvam possibly on March 21.

The Speaker said after the Budget is presented by Thiaga Rajan, the session will discuss the document and exact details will be arrived at the Business Advisory Council meeting to be held on March 20.

The session will then take up Demands for Grants for all departments. The budget session is being awaited eagerly by political parties and people with Chief Minister M K Stalin, during his campaign for the Erode (east) by-poll, declaring that the Budget will declare the date for the launch of the scheme that will provide Rs 1,000 to women heads of households in the state.

This is one of the major poll promises of the DMK and the party has come under criticism for not implementing it so far.

Besides, there is expectation that the Budget will also announce new schemes and might carry announcements regarding other poll promises made by the DMK.