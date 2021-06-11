TN extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 21, relaxes curbs

TN extends Covid lockdown till June 21, relaxes curbs

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 11 2021, 19:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 19:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

Tamil Nadu has extended the Covid-19 lockdown till June 21 with more relaxation.

Government-run Tasmac shops will now be allowed to operate between 10 am and 5 pm in 27 districts of the state. 

More to follow...

Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Covid-19

