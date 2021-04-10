TN to shut entry to Chennai beaches on weekends

TN to shut entry to beaches in Chennai, two other districts on weekends from April 11

In a fresh relaxation, the government said people could offer prayers in places of worship till their 'usual time' or till 10 pm (the maximum allowed time-limit)

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 10 2021, 23:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 23:23 ist
The Marina Beach in Chennai during the Janata Curfew last year. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that effective April 11, people would not be allowed entry to beaches in Chennai and two other nearby districts on weekends and all government holidays.

As Covid-19 cases continued to rise in the state, especially here and in neighbouring districts, the government said beaches in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengelpet districts would be out of bounds for the public on "Saturday, Sunday and all other government holidays."

Outlining fresh restrictions and relaxations, the government, in an official release, said one additional screening of new movies would be allowed in cinemas during the first week of release, over and above the already permitted shows (four shows a day, usually). However, seating capacity shall remain restricted to 50 per cent.

Read | Covid-19 night curfew will be imposed if new restrictions don't yield results: Tamil Nadu

Access to public beaches including the Marina here was allowed last December after a gap of about eight months. In a fresh relaxation, the government said people could offer prayers in places of worship till their 'usual time' or till 10 pm (the maximum allowed time-limit).

Days ago, the government had said that places of worship could be open only till 8 pm from April 10 for prayers. The fresh relaxation follows requests from Muslim bodies seeking extension of time for prayers in view of the holy Ramadan month (April 12-May 12). The government, however, made it clear that there would be no permission to hold congregations in places of worship and gatherings shall also be not allowed for festival purposes.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

This book 'proves' that Hanuman was born in Tirumala

This book 'proves' that Hanuman was born in Tirumala

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

All aboard! Next stop space...

All aboard! Next stop space...

Making music visible: Singing in sign language

Making music visible: Singing in sign language

How a bus conductor became a famous lyricist

How a bus conductor became a famous lyricist

 