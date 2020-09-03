Unidentified Maoist killed in Telangana's Bhadradri-Kothagudem; state DGP on surveillance tour in border areas

A suspected Maoist was killed in an alleged encounter with the Telangana police in the wee hours of Thursday in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district abutting Chhattisgarh.

The incident took place at a time when the top Maoist leader Ganapathi has reportedly made a surrender offer to the Telangana government. Neither the Chandrasekhar Rao government nor the state police has made an official statement on the submission yet.

Meanwhile, Telangana police of the border districts are on the alert with suspected Maoist movements. Director General of Police Mahender Reddy is on an inspection tour in north Telangana districts to take stock of the situation.

According to the Bhadradri-Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt, the exchange of fire took place at Devellagudem in Gundala mandal at around 4 AM Thursday.

The district police had intensified their surveillance operations recently with inputs of intensified Maoist activity in the forest areas. An exchange of fire between a Maoist team and the police took place here in July.

On Wednesday night, following information of Maoist action teams’ movement on bikes, police parties were conducting vehicle inspections when they noticed two bike borne men. While fleeing from the spot, the men fired on the police and the police also opened fire in retaliation. After the firing ceased, a body of an unidentified Maoist of around 25 years age was found. A weapon and a motorcycle were seized, the police said.

DGP Reddy toured in the erstwhile combined Adilabad district on Wednesday. He went on an aerial survey of the border areas with Maharashtra and in a meeting with police officers has reportedly discussed the strategies to curb Maoist intrusions into the state. The top cop had visited the region in July too.

On Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh cabinet headed by chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy has decided to extend the ban on the CPI (Maoist) party and its allied organisations like the Radical Students Union, Rythu Coolie Sangham, by one more year.