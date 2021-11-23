US tourist found bedridden in hotel room in Kerala

A 77-year-old US national was found in a bedridden state with ants on his body at a hotel room in Kovalam, a popular tourist spot near Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday.

The individual found in the pitiable condition was identified as Irvin Fox, a native of Pennsylvania.

Police and immigration authorities said that he had come on a tourist visa last year and was suspected to have gotten held up owing to Covid-induced travel bans. Immigration authorities have informed the US consulate of the matter and are awaiting a response.

Fox was shifted to a hospital where volunteers are curently taking care of him.

The police was also verifying whether there were any lapses on part of the hotel authorities in providing adequate facilities to the tourist or reporting the matter to the authorities concerned.

Check out latest DH videos here