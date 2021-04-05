V S Achuthanandan's politically sensitive picture being used by Congress camps

The Assembly election eve in Kerala witnessed the left front raising concerns over the use of an earlier politically sensitive picture of veteran CPI(M) leader V S Achuthanandan by the UDF camps.

A picture of Achuthanandan calling on K K Rema, wife of dissident CPI(M) leader T P Chandrasekharan who was murdered by gang involving CPI(M) activists in 2012, is being used for the campaigning at Vadakara in Kozhikode where Rema is contesting with Congress's backing.

The CPI(M) local leadership was learnt to have approached the election authorities raising concerns that the use of the picture could lead to tension.

Achuthanandan had openly flayed the political murder and took a stern stand against his rival group in the CPI(M) led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Meanwhile, at Kazhakkoottam in Thiruvananthapuram where Kerala Devaswom Minister and CPI(M) leader Kadakampally Surendran is contesting, pamphlets mentioning major contributions made by Surendran for the development of various temples were reportedly being distributed among the voters as a counter campaign against him over the Sabarimala women entry issue.