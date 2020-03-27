Venkaiah Naidu, Ravi Shankar Prasad donate salary

Venkaiah Naidu, Ravi Shankar Prasad donate their one month’s salary in fight against COVID-19

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 27 2020, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2020, 19:43 ist
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (DH Photo)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday donated their one month's salary to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to strengthen the efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The vice president's secretariat tweeted about his decision. "The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today contributed a month's salary to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to strengthen the government's efforts to combat COVID-19 outbreak," it said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The vice president gets over Rs 4 lakh per month as a salary. The law minister also donated his one month’s salary to battle the coronavirus pandemic. "Have decided to donate my one month's salary to the Prime Minister's relief fund in the fight against coronaVirus.

We shall overcome," Prasad tweeted. A cabinet minister gets nearly Rs 2 lakh per month as a salary. Earlier this month, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had donated his month's salary for the fund.

