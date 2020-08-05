VIT announces rank list for B. Tech admissions

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on Wednesday announced the results for admissions to B. Tech courses in its four campuses after doing away with the mandatory entrance exam this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the first ten rank holders, two – Rishit Tyagi and Rahul George – are from Karnataka, three are from Telangana, two from West Bengal and one each from Kerala, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 1,83,059 candidates from 28 states, 8 union territories and twelve countries (Middle East, Indonesia, Nepal, Nigeria, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, UK, and Singapore), had applied for VIT B.Tech. Admissions in 2020. Admissions this year is based on marks obtained in 12th standard exams.

“These ranks are for admission to the 36 B.Tech. and B.Des Programmes offered by VIT at its Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal campuses,” the university said in a statement.

It also said candidates can view their results through www.vit.ac.in and register for the online counselling process which will begin on August 10.

Under the G V School Development Programme (GVSDP), Central and State board exam toppers would be given 100 per cent fee waiver for all the four years, the university said.

The district toppers (one boy and one girl) in all the districts of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh who are studying in Govt. Schools in rural areas will be given 100 per cent fee waiver and exemption from hostel and mess fees under the STARS (Support The Advancement of Rural Students) scheme, it added.