Woman arrested for bogus voting attempt

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 21 2019, 19:20pm ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2019, 20:13pm ist

A woman was arrested by the police on charges of bogus voting attempt during b-poll at Manjeshwar Assembly constituency in Kasargod district on Monday.

The arrested was identified as Nabeesa Aboobacker (36) of Vorkady.

She allegedly tried to cast vote using the slip of another women with similar name. It was suspected that she carried the slip provided by a political party.

Police arrested her on the basis of a complaint given by presiding officer. She was later released on bail.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kerala
bogus voters
Bypolls
Comments (+)
 