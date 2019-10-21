Woman arrested for bogus voting attempt

A woman was arrested by the police on charges of bogus voting attempt during b-poll at Manjeshwar Assembly constituency in Kasargod district on Monday.

The arrested was identified as Nabeesa Aboobacker (36) of Vorkady.

She allegedly tried to cast vote using the slip of another women with similar name. It was suspected that she carried the slip provided by a political party.

Police arrested her on the basis of a complaint given by presiding officer. She was later released on bail.