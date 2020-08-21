Woman complains of being raped 5,000 times by over 100 men; Hyderabad police register FIR

The Hyderabad police have registered a case of rape and sexual assault against 139 persons – some of them women – based on a 25-year-old woman's complaint.

The case, booked at the Panjagutta police station on Thursday, includes names of people mentioned as leaders of a Left student union, doctors, jewelers, media and film industry operatives, acquaintances of relatives, and some even from places like Bengaluru and the USA.

Some of the accused are cited as “NAME NO IDEA” in the First Information Report.

In her complaint, the woman, stated as unemployed, said that she was married off to one man from Miryalaguda in June 2009 and the ordeal began with sexual harassment and physical assault by her husband’s family members. She took a divorce from him in December 2010 and joined a college for further studies.

Thereafter, she was raped and gang-raped around 5,000 times by several men, and was videographed in objectionable positions to be used as pornographic content, the woman said. She has described several such deplorable acts in the FIR, including abuse in the name of caste.

The woman also said that the men had tortured and threatened to kill her in different ways like pouring acid and petrol on her. “They run an online sex racket. Many girls are victims of their heinous acts like me.”

“We are recording her statements and medical tests would also be conducted. We are trying to gather more information to verify her claims,” a Panjagutta police station officer told DH.

The case is registered under various IPC sections like 376 (2), 509, 354 dealing with rape, sexual assault, outraging women’s modesty, and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.