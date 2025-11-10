<p>New Delhi: The Red Fort and nearby areas had witnessed terror strikes in the past. The iconic Mughal era monument had seen a terror strike on July 14, 1997, in which 18 people were injured while on June 18, 2000, two people were killed.</p><p>The nearby Chandni Chowk area also witnessed a terror strike on November 30, 1997, in which three people were killed and 73 were injured while in an incident on June 3, 1999, no one died but 27 were injured.</p><p>The Jama Masjid locality had witnessed two incidents - 14 were injured in the terror attack on April 14, 2006, and while there were no casualties in an incident on September 19, 2010.</p>