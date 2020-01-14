Women motorcycle riding brigade to make Bengaluru safer

An all-women motorcycle riding brigade-'We for Women' dedicated to making Bengaluru a safer city for women and children, has been launched by the city police in partnership with Royal Enfield.

Fifteen dedicated Police Sub-Inspectors with a passion for riding were trained to enhance their riding skills, under various conditions, to tackle any challenge they might face while on duty, a Royal Enfield statement said on Tuesday.

The brigade would take on patrolling duties in order to make Bengaluru safer for women, it said, adding, the team also endeavours to break the gender stereotypes in the society around areas which has been considered to be male dominant.

Divya Sara Thomas, DCP, City Armed Reserve Headquarters, Bengaluru, who is leading the project, was quoted as saying: "We want these women to lead by example and inspire other women as well while keeping the city safe."

These 15 women officers were trained in two phases.

During phase I in October they were introduced to Royal Enfield motorcycles and in Phase II in December and January, they were exposed to riding them in Bengaluru city traffic conditions, it was stated.