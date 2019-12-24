Youth Cong workers wave black flags at CM BSY in Kerala

Youth Congress activists waved black flags at Karanataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday morning as he arrived at the airport here to board a flight to Kannur.

Three activists, who were standing near the parking area, waved black flags at Yeddiyurappa and shouted "go back" as his motorcade reached the airport. The three were immediatedly arrested and removed, a police official said.

Kerala: Police detain KSU (Kerala Students Union)-Youth Congress workers after they tried to block the convoy of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in Kannur. pic.twitter.com/it2oPkE6SB — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019

The Karnataka Chief Minister, who arrived here on Monday to offer prayers at the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple, will be visiting two temples in Kannur, including Rajarajeshwara temple at Thaliparamba on Tuesday.

Police had taken into custody at least 20 activists of the Youth Congress, for allegedly attempting to show black flags to the Karnataka Chief minister here on Monday.

The activists were protesting against the recent illegal detention of some Kerala journalists at Mangaluru when they went to cover the death of two person in suspected police firing during the protest over the controversial amendment of the Citizenship Act (CAA).