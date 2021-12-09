Speak Out: December 9, 2021

Speak Out: December 9, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 09 2021, 06:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 06:15 ist

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "lal topi" comment, saying that the colour of the cap has reached Delhi, engulfing BJP's ranks in panic.

Akhilesh Yadav
Narendra Modi
BJP
Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh
India News
Indian Politics
Speak Out

