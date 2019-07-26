SpiceJet engineer was working without supervision: DGCA

SpiceJet engineer Rohit Pandey, who died at the Kolkata airport on July 9 after getting stuck in the flaps of a plane's landing gear door, was untrained and working without any supervision, a DGCA committee has found.

"The report of the committee has been received and it has pointed out that the trainee (engineer) was not trained and was carrying out work on the aircraft without any supervision by a trained or licensed engineer," a source said.

Pandey, 22, was killed after he got stuck between the hydraulic door flaps of the main landing gear of an aircraft during maintenance at the Kolkata airport on July 9, the airline said.