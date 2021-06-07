States ease lockdown restrictions after dip in Covid-19 cases

With India reporting 1 lakh cases of Covid-19 on Monday and continuing its steady decline, various states across the country are easing lockdown restrictions.

Several state governments are lifting the strict lockdown norms and allowing some non-essential shops and services to open slowly.

States like Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Odisha, Haryana, Sikkim and Jammu and Kashmir have started their 'unlock' process after witnessing a dip in Covid-19 cases after almost two months.

Here’s a list of major Indian states that have eased lockdown restrictions:

Delhi

The Delhi government announced that from June 7, all malls and market complexes, except for the weekly markets, can open between 10 am and 8 pm, on an odd-even basis.

The government has allowed private offices to run with 50 per cent staff while Group A staff of government offices will run with its total strength and Group B with 50 per cent.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, the state government has come up with a five-level plan to ease restrictions depending on the positivity rate of the district and oxygen bed occupancy recorded as of June 3.

The order will come into effect starting from June 7.

Areas with a Covid-19 positivity rate of five per cent or less and oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 per cent, fall under the level-1 category and can open immediately. Initially, some non-essential shops will open, followed by malls, restaurants and marketplaces.

Uttar Pradesh

Apart from Gorakhpur, Meerut and Saharanpur, lockdown restrictions have been eased in every district of Uttar Pradesh.

The government has allowed shops outside containment zones to operate from 7 am to 7 pm, while curfew at night and weekends will continue. Educational institutions will function online.

Tamil Nadu

Lockdown is extended till June 14 in Tamil Nadu with some restrictions. Standalone provision stores, vegetable shops, meat and fish stalls can open from 6 am to 5 pm in districts reporting lesser cases.

Routine housekeeping in offices and residential buildings is allowed from 6 am to 5 pm, apart from 11 districts. Electricians and plumbers can go to work carrying an e-pass upon registration.

Gujarat

Gujarat has allowed both private and government offices to run with full staff from June 7. Also, shops were allowed to operate in the state from June 4, and home deliveries from restaurants till 10 pm have also been allowed.